Foo Fighters Release Short Film on Madison Square Garden Concert, The Day The Music Came Back

If Tim Atlas were an element, it’d be air. As swift as his style, Tim delivers music that gently invites listeners to explore his inner thoughts along with their own. There’s an ease and warmth to his sound that is achieved through his songwriting and composition capabilities, which allow him to create immersive and wholesome projects, such as his recent EP, QUOTA. This project showcases and capitalizes on his talent for storytelling and grooves, each song blending seamlessly to the last. Aside from perfecting his craft, Tim is on a constant mission to keep evolving his art to the next level in order to keep connecting to what makes him the strongest – his fans. Read along as the soulful singer-songwriter opens up about the origins of QUOTA, how he found inspiration in the midst of the pandemic, VR technology in music, and more. Check out his EP here.