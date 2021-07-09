Camera Drone-Equipped Smartphones
This Vivo Phone Concept has been designed by Sarang Sheth for LetsGoDigital as a smartphone that would provide users with access to impressive photography capabilities from anywhere. The device is inspired by a patent filed by the China-based phone manufacturer that describes a smartphone with a built-in drone that would pop out on demand. The smartphone design maintains a sculpted aesthetic that boasts a quad-rotor drone that would slide out of the top section to easily snap photos of all kinds from afar.www.trendhunter.com
