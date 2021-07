DOLORES, Colo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night in Colorado just before 8. The Navajo Police Department is reporting two children were taken by their father in Aneth, Utah at about 4:20 p.m. The kids and suspect are pictured at the top of this article. The father, identified as Brandon Begay, has reportedly made threats of self-harm. The kids are believed to be in danger.