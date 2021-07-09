Special Weather Statement issued for Edmonson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edmonson; Warren STRONG STORMs WITH GUSTY WINDS AND SMALL HAIL NEAR MAMMOTH CAVE At 857 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms from 14 miles south of Leitchfield to near Brownsville to 6 miles northwest of Crestmoor. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Brownsville, Plum Springs, Oakland, Chalybeate, Girkin, Black Gold, Broadway, Loving, and Tuckertown. If outdoors or in a campground, seek shelter inside a building.