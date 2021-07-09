Cancel
'The Bachelorette' Star Katie Thurston Says She Should've Sent Herself Home on Matt James' Season of 'The Bachelor'

By Connie Liou
Before Katie Thurston was the star of The Bachelorette Season 17, she was on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. The contestant quickly became a fan-favorite, but she was eliminated midway through the season. Then recently, Katie revealed how she really felt about her relationship with Matt while re-watching The Bachelor. And apparently, the new bachelorette believes she should’ve just sent herself home. Here’s why.

