Sullivan’s Stories

A few years back at Prairie Lights bookstore in Iowa City, I saw Rachel Yoder read from a work-in-progress. She gave the audience a summary that all we needed to know was that this mother of a toddler was turning into a dog. The piece she read was about an interaction with the cat, in which the mother was rough in pushing the cat out of the kitchen. The mother used to love the cat, before she had her son, until the cat took advantage of the mother’s generosity, and became a greedy burden. I recall the brutal honesty from the narration, the resentment for the cat, the agony, how it tormented her by existing. It was full of things people aren’t allowed to say, but certainly things that people feel. This story stuck with me through the years, as I am sure the entirety of Rachel Yoder’s novel “Nightbitch” will.