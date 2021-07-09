Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

College hockey: Arquiett comes home as part of St. Lawrence University’s incoming class

By CAP CAREY ccarey@wdt.net
nny360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON — Will Arquiett left St. Lawrence Central after his sophomore year of high school to pursue a college hockey career. After being gone for five years, Arquiett is excited to be coming home to play for the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team this season. “I like the small...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Northwood University#Ecac Hockey#University Of Aberdeen#St Lawrence University#Ecac Hockey#Long Island University#The Ncaa Division#Nhl#The Aberdeen Wings#Nahl#Lake Placid#Northwood Prep School#Bchl#Saints#Slu#Chapleau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Bedford, NHUnion Leader

New UNH hockey class includes Bedford's Alex Gagne

University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said there is no overarching characteristic to his incoming freshman class but all five players have size, skill and veteran experience at the junior hockey level. The Wildcats added two defensemen in Bedford’s Alex Gagne and Colton Huard and three forwards...
College Sportsmgoblog.com

College Hockey 101: The Basics

Content Note: There was a post on the MGoBoard back in November from people requesting posts about hockey basics for neophyte fans who are eager to understand the sport better. I have granted your wish, albeit months late due to the whirlwind content rush that is the season. Now, with more time in the summer, your wish has come true. There seemed to be two veins of requests: college hockey basics, and nerdier hockey strategy/Neck Sharpies-type content. This post will do my best to cover the former, while there will be a series of posts covering both hockey coaching terms and strategy in the coming days and weeks. The goal of these posts will be to help teach readers how to watch, consume, and evaluate hockey.
North Andover, MAthemackreport.com

Women’s Ice Hockey Announces Class of 2025

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Merrimack College women’s ice hockey program welcomed four players in the Class of 2025, as announced by head coach Erin Hamlen. “This incoming class is a group of student-athletes who endured a season of unknowns with Covid. They have already proven that they are a resilient group, and we are looking forward to having them bring that mentality to Merrimack Hockey this fall,” Hamlen said. “This class is made up of skilled forwards from Ontario with Team Canada aspirations, a defenseman from British Columbia with poise and puck skills, and a gritty forward from Illinois who is coming off of a USA Hockey National Championship with her U19 team. All four will be welcome additions to our program, and will increase our depth and skill. Welcome to Alexa, Hayley, Maddie, and Tara.”
Bedford, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

UNH Men’s Hockey Program Announces Freshman Class

The coach of the University of New Hampshire's men's hockey program has announced the freshman class for the 2021-22 season and three of the five athletes chosen are from New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Alex Gagne, pictured above, is from Bedford, NH. According to statistics put out by UNH's athletic department,...
Golfnny360.com

Local golf: Potsdam’s Berkman repeats for win on NCJGT

MALONE — Tyler Berkman, a Potsdam native, shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the age 16-18 division for a second straight week on the North Country Junior Golf Tour on Tuesday at the Malone Country Club. Canton’s Ryan Jones was second with a 77. Christos Theodore, also of Potsdam, shot...
College Sportsuscho.com

Colorado College tabs former Penn State women’s hockey ops director Demczuk for same gig with Tigers

Chris Demczuk has been named the director of hockey operations at Colorado College, replacing Travis Culhane, who took the same job at Denver on Monday. Demczuk served as the video analyst and assisted with team services for the AHL’s Stockton Heat the last two seasons. He led video operations, oversaw the team’s operational budget, coordinated team travel and assisted visiting teams with video and practice needs.
Golfnny360.com

Local golf: Thomas upsets Ambrose in second round at city golf championships

WATERTOWN — No. 23 seed Shawn Thomas upended seventh-seeded James Ambrose in one of four second-round matches Wednesday in the City Golf Championships at Watertown Golf Club. Thomas prevailed on the second playoff hole to advance to the quarterfinal round. In other second-round matches, second-seeded Matt Barton defeated No. 15...
Golfnny360.com

Local golf: Mothersell, Algie reach City golf quarterfinals

WATERTOWN — No. 9 seed Brandon Mothersell won his match with No. 8 William Cool, 1 up, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Watertown City Golf Championships on Tuesday at the Watertown Golf Club. Mothersell booked a matchup with top seed and 14-time champion Bob Hughes in the final...
College Sportsnny360.com

College football: SU’s Jonathan earns Academic All-America honors

SYRACUSE — Kingsley Jonathan of the Syracuse University football team garnered first-team Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America. The graduate senior defensive lineman was the only player recognized from the Atlantic Coast Conference and became the 16th player in SU history to claim the distinction...
Canandaigua, NYMPNnow

Greene, Bowe, Chinn part of CA's Hall of Fame class for 2021

Eight new members of the Canandaigua Academy Athletic Hall of Fame will finally get their due. The coronavirus pandemic cancelled last year’s event but the district is planning to host an induction ceremony this fall to honor Bill Bowe, Tory Carissimo, Cheri Chinn, Billy Greene, Chris Keys, Megan Krebbeks, Kelli Poles and Ryan Poles.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming announces its incoming recruiting class for women’s lacrosse

The Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team will add five players to its squad as second-year coach Sarah Quigley announced its incoming recruiting class. The class is made up of defender Olivia Click (Perry Hall, Maryland), midfielder Roxy Cruz-Estrada (Selinsgrove), attacker Erin Henn (Sayville, New York), midfielder Katie Maguire (North Rockland, New York) and midfielder Kailey Stocker (Ringwood, New Jersey).

Comments / 0

Community Policy