College hockey: Arquiett comes home as part of St. Lawrence University’s incoming class

Content Note: There was a post on the MGoBoard back in November from people requesting posts about hockey basics for neophyte fans who are eager to understand the sport better. I have granted your wish, albeit months late due to the whirlwind content rush that is the season. Now, with more time in the summer, your wish has come true. There seemed to be two veins of requests: college hockey basics, and nerdier hockey strategy/Neck Sharpies-type content. This post will do my best to cover the former, while there will be a series of posts covering both hockey coaching terms and strategy in the coming days and weeks. The goal of these posts will be to help teach readers how to watch, consume, and evaluate hockey.