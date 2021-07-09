College hockey: Arquiett comes home as part of St. Lawrence University’s incoming class

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Merrimack College women’s ice hockey program welcomed four players in the Class of 2025, as announced by head coach Erin Hamlen. “This incoming class is a group of student-athletes who endured a season of unknowns with Covid. They have already proven that they are a resilient group, and we are looking forward to having them bring that mentality to Merrimack Hockey this fall,” Hamlen said. “This class is made up of skilled forwards from Ontario with Team Canada aspirations, a defenseman from British Columbia with poise and puck skills, and a gritty forward from Illinois who is coming off of a USA Hockey National Championship with her U19 team. All four will be welcome additions to our program, and will increase our depth and skill. Welcome to Alexa, Hayley, Maddie, and Tara.”
