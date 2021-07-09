Special Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming AREAS OF FOG WILL DEVELOP ACROSS WESTERN NEW YORK TONIGHT Areas of fog will develop tonight, which will lower visibility at some locations. The fog may be dense at some locations, especially near the lakeshore, where visibility may be a half mile or less at times. Those traveling overnight should be prepared for areas with poor visibility.