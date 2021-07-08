Anacortes Arts Festival Kick-off Event this Saturday

The Anacortes Arts Festival, set for August 6-8, is holding their kick-off event this Saturday, July 10 at Heart of Anacortes. The Festival organization has set what they call their Kick-off and Festival Beer Release Party at the Heart of Anacortes on July 10th, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. In conjunction with the Heart of Anacortes, Rockfish Grill and Anacortes Brewery, AAF is hosting a fun night of celebrating summer and good things to come.