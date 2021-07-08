Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Go Fourth!

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 13 days ago

While many African Americans participated in, or were spectators at America's Birthday Parade in downtown St. Louis, Mayor Tishaura Jones spent the weekend with her family and skipped the event. Jones explained that "St. Louis needs to have tough conversations to truly move forward, and this includes the conversation in early June that brought community's concerns about the Veiled Prophet to the forefront." The parade, which is sponsored by the Veiled Prophet Organization was not held last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

