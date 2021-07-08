Cancel
San Francisco, CA

SF’s Historic Tiki “Tonga Room” Reopens July 9

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco’s historic tiki bar and restaurant, Tonga Room, reopens on July 9, on Friday and Saturday nights. Located at the iconic Fairmont San Francisco hotel, Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has delighted guests with its tropical décor, decadent libations and Polynesian-fusion cuisine and family-style meals since 1945. Tonga Room...

