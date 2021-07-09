Comer Art Museum features photographer Charlie Webb
The Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center welcomes its July featured artist, Charlie Webb, who will be exhibiting his photography. Charlie Webb was born in Denver in 1952. After graduating high school in 1970, he joined the United States Army. For the next 23 years he traveled around Europe and various locations in the United States. He always had a great interest in photography and during this period used every opportunity to document his travels.www.annistonstar.com
