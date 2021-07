If you are looking for yet another walleye tournament on Lake Erie, the Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational Tournament is scheduled for July 31-Aug. 1 out of Dunkirk. Entry fee is $500 per boat with a 50-boat limit for the tournament field. There will be a 100% payback as far as the final prize structure, offering an optional Calcutta for additional cash winnings for those entered.