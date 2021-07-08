David Novak on The Liberal Government’s COVID Failure: “We Can’t Afford to Disengage with Things that Make Us Feel Helpless”
Close to 18 months on from when COVID first affected Australians in ways that many never thought possible, the global health crisis continues. However, while many countries around the world have managed to effectively vaccinate an overwhelming portion of their populace (such as the United States of America), countries such as Australia lag so far behind to the point where it often feels as though we’re going backwards.au.rollingstone.com
