Marysville man convicted of poaching eight deer

Evidence found as part of an investigation into the poaching of eight deer by a Marysville man. Courtesy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

A Marysville man was placed on one year probation and fined $10,000 for illegally poaching eight deer, according to California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Captain Patrick Foy.

On Tuesday, Christopher Glenn Parks, 41, had all his hunting privileges suspended for the duration of his probation and forfeited his rifle to the court after being convicted of deer poaching offenses.

“The high fine amount was a result of the egregious nature of the poaching offense due to the number of deer killed,” Foy said in an email.

The conviction was the culmination of an approximately nine-month investigation. In October 2020, a citizen reported they noticed a group of people processing multiple deer and suspected they may have been taken unlawfully. The citizen called CalTIP, the CDFW 24-hour poaching and pollution hotline.

A Yuba County game warden followed up on the tip and determined that the volume of deer meat was much more than what could possibly be legally taken under the authority of a hunting license and deer tags, according to Foy.

Parks told the warden he killed three does, in addition to a buck tagged with a legitimate deer tag. The warden continued the investigation and located where the rest of the carcasses were disposed of at the kill site. He found what appeared to be additional evidence of more than the four deer Parks mentioned. The warden collected samples of each piece of deer carcass for analysis.

“The most challenging part of the case was sorting through the enormous amounts of evidence (of) deer meat, antlers, and other parts to determine how many deer had been killed and whether they were from bucks (males) or does (females),” Foy said. “It is illegal to kill does in all but very few circumstances in California. DNA analysis by the Wildlife Forensics Scientist determined the deer meat samples came from eight different deer, seven of them does. Parks ultimately admitted to killing all eight deer.”

CDFW then turned over the case report and evidence to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the case.

Parks was sentenced to the maximum authorized by law, according to Foy.