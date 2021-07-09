Rain no match for Potsdam Summer Festival
POTSDAM — Despite the drizzle, the presence of craft and food vendors, as well as live music, brightened day one of Potsdam’s annual Summer Festival. From noon to 1:30 p.m., Warren A. Harman — the one-man band known as Big Papa’s Porch Party — attracted early festival-goers with a mix of Americana and coastal country music. He said he wanted to keep people positive and uplifted after a year marred by COVID-19, and encouraged people to continue supporting live and local music throughout the weekend.www.nny360.com
