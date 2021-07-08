First National Bank Alaska Selected as One of America’s Best-In-State Banks by Forbes

First National Bank Alaska was chosen as one of America’s Best-In-State Banks 2021 by Forbes and was the only bank in Alaska to receive the honor. The global media company conducted its annual survey with market research firm Statista. More than 25,000 consumers in the United States responded about their banking relationship. Participants were asked questions designed to determine their overall satisfaction with their bank, focusing on the following banking categories: level of trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice. Of the 4,987 FDIC-insured banks in the United States eligible for the award, only 2.7% are named to the list.