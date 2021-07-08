Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

First National Bank Alaska Selected as One of America’s Best-In-State Banks by Forbes

akbizmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst National Bank Alaska was chosen as one of America’s Best-In-State Banks 2021 by Forbes and was the only bank in Alaska to receive the honor. The global media company conducted its annual survey with market research firm Statista. More than 25,000 consumers in the United States responded about their banking relationship. Participants were asked questions designed to determine their overall satisfaction with their bank, focusing on the following banking categories: level of trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice. Of the 4,987 FDIC-insured banks in the United States eligible for the award, only 2.7% are named to the list.

www.akbizmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Statista#Fdic#Alaskans#Board Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Texas Statesheltonherald.com

IBC Bank named No.1 on Forbes' best banks in Texas

IBC Bank received top marks in Texas and an additional high grade in Oklahoma recently as Forbes announced its fourth-annual Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions list. IBC and its 3,000 employees took home first place in the evaluation in Texas while also finishing third in Oklahoma. The Laredo-based company was...
Lima News

Kuhlman joins First National Bank

PANDORA — Kendra Kuhlman has joined First National Bank, where she will be responsible for advertising, social media, public relations and special events as the bank’s new marketing director. Kuhlman is a Putnam County native and Ottawa-Glandorf graduate.
PoliticsPosted by
CW33

List: America’s least and most educated cities

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — If you’re looking for America’s most educated city, you’ll find it in the Midwest. Ann Arbor, Michigan is the most educated city in the United States according to a recent survey, followed by San Jose, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. The WalletHub survey measured education levels...
Clinton Herald

Hartman earns promotion at First Central State Bank

CLINTON — When the pandemic struck in 2020, Josie Hartman began looking for jobs. With few options available, she moved to Clinton and eventually landed a position as a teller at First Central State Bank. A year later, Hartman has been promoted to Lead Teller and Customer Service Representative at...
redlakenationnews.com

First Nations Named One of Four Recipients of Bank of America's National Neighborhood Builders® Award

LONGMONT, Colo. (July 15, 2021) – First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) announced today that the 40-year-old organization has been named one of Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders®. As a recipient of the award, First Nations received $200,000 in flexible funding, a year of leadership development for a First Nations emerging leader and senior leader, access to a nationwide network of peer organizations, and the opportunity to access capital to expand its impact.
Fresno Business Journal

Local banks rebrand under one familiar name

A rebrand of Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank, effective immediately, will impact San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Oakhurst, Mariposa and Groveland. Image via Premier Valley Bank. After years of segmented operation, Premier Valley Bank is rebranding itself under one name. Previously, the banking teams have operated under three different...
townline.org

New Dimensions FCU named as one of Forbes’ Best-In-State credit unions in 2021

New Dimensions FCU has been named as one of Forbes Best-In-State Credit Unions in 2021. Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider has released the awards list on June 24, 2021, located on the Forbes website. Forbes Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 bases the top credit...
aba.com

Podcast: How Three Different Banks Championed ‘Bank On’ Certification

The Bank On movement for financial inclusion continues to accelerate. In July, the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund—which developed the Bank On standards and which certifies deposit accounts that meet them—announced that more than 100 depository institutions now offer Bank On-certified accounts. The number has nearly doubled since October 2020,...
courierjournal.net

Listerhill Forbes Has Best-in-State Honor

MUSCLE SHOALS — According to Forbes, Listerhill Credit Union has once again been named the best credit union in Alabama. That’s according to a comprehensive study done by Forbes for their 2021 rankings of America’s Best-in-State Credit Unions. Forbes rated banks and credit unions based on overall recommendations and satisfaction....
Beloit Daily News

Snappers announce Beloit Health, First National Bank as founding partners

BELOIT — Twenty-two days away from the big opening of ABC Supply Stadium, Gateway Professional Baseball announced Beloit Health System and First National Bank and Trust as its founding partners in a Monday morning press conference. The collaboration will not only provide the partners stadium signage and branded spaces on...
Personal FinanceNBC Los Angeles

Bank of America's Dysfunctional Relationship With the EDD

Money is a leading cause of divorce, but it’s also at the root of the unhappy marriage between the Bank of America and California's Employment Development Department. The bank has said publicly it wants nothing more to do with the EDD. Nevertheless, the state agency has just extended its agreement...
Southwest Times Record

Forbes names Arvest on Best-In-State Banks list

Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as part of its Best-In-State Banks 2021 lists for Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri, according to a news release. Earlier this year, Arvest ranked among the top 10 banks in the United States on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list. Forbes produced both lists...
Franklin County Times

Local bank, credit union get Forbes nod

With the release of Forbes’ Best Banks and Best Credit Unions lists for 2021, two local institutions are celebrating their standing in the state. Listerhill Credit Union has once again been named the best credit union in Alabama, according to Forbes’ 2021 rankings of America’s Best-in-State Credit Unions. Forbes rated...
UPMATTERS

Range Bank to convert from national bank to state-chartered bank

LANSING, Mich. (WMN) – Range Bank is converting from a national bank to a state-chartered bank, which will bring local support and oversight to the bank and its consumers. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) will take over supervisory duties for the bank. This will be the 74th bank supervised by DIFS.
Personal FinanceYakima Herald Republic

Chase Bank Review: How America’s Biggest Bank Compares

When you think of major banking chains, Chase Bank is probably high up on your list. Not only is JPMorgan Chase one of the “Big Four” banks in America, it’s ranked by S&P Global as the largest bank in the United States. But how does it stack up overall, for...
Posted by
RiverBender.com

First National Bank of Waterloo Opens New Swansea Location

SWANSEA - First National Bank of Waterloo’s new Swansea banking center is now open for business. The new banking center, which opened on July 6, is the bank’s thirteenth location throughout Central and Southern Illinois. First National Bank of Waterloo operated a loan production office in Swansea several years ago before opening its O’Fallon Banking Center in July 2012. President and CEO Rick Parks said his team is excited to once again be back in Swansea. “Our differentiator, Continue Reading
Clinton, ILThe Clinton Journal

First National Bank named AmVets ‘Business of the Year’

CLINTON — On Thursday, July 1, during the annual Clinton Chamber Business Expo, the First National Bank of Clinton (FNB) received an award from Clinton AMVETS Post 14. Post 14 received several awards at this year’s Illinois AMVETS convention, held in the spring. First National Bank & Trust was among the five awards that the post received or nominated others to receive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy