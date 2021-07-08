Storm Reid unveils swimsuit collection with Pacsun for 18th birthday

Down south in French Basque country, in the village of Guéthary on the Atlantic coast, there is a nonprofit surf hostel meets gallery meets happening space named the Marienia. As Jonny Johansson described it, the place is wonderful—a bit like Tacheles in Berlin, the Chelsea Hotel, or the Rainbow Temple near Byron Bay—in that it attracts souls of an unconventional perspective who find themselves happily washed up there together. As he talked, I half recalled that the Marienia is also frequented by Shawn Stüssy “Yes!” Johansson said. “I have met him many times there. And Miki Dora stayed there. And this guy called Ivan [Terestchenko], who made the wonderful book Beyond Chic. There is this great melting pot of people coming in, going out, and it is a real cultural experience.”