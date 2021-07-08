Cancel
Storm Reid unveils swimsuit collection with Pacsun for 18th birthday

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Storm Reid has released a line of swimsuits with Pacsun in celebration of her 18th birthday. In an interview with ESSENCE, she said she likes to be different and doesn’t care to follow trends. “So, I thought, ‘Hmm, what is something that I can put out in the world...

Lifestyle
Entertainment
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
rolling out

DaBaby unveils summer collection with fashion brand boohooMAN (photos)

DaBaby has entered the fashion arena and has joined forces with global online retailer boohooMAN to create an exclusive summer collection. According to Men’s Fashion Magazine, the menswear collection was co-created by the “Suge” rapper via virtual meetings with the Manchester, England-based retailer. The 100-piece, limited edition run, includes track suits, jerseys, and t-shirts as well as jackets, cardigans and sweaters.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Slam City Skates Unveil Breezy Summer 2021 Collection

London-born skateboarding imprint Slam City Skates has returned to its roots in a new collection for Summer 2021. A mainstay in the English skateboarding scene since 1986, Slam City Skates moved from its 27-year-occupancy in 2015, relocating above Rough Trade Records’ store in Covent Garden. Looking back at its former...
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Zandra Rhodes unveils Free People collection

Zandra Rhodes has collaborated with Free People for a collection that will solve any summer wardrobe conundrums. The iconic designer has worked with the brand to create eight timeless pieces that feature her vibrant prints. Highlights include a flattering maxi dress festooned in a star design first created by Rhodes...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Down south in French Basque country, in the village of Guéthary on the Atlantic coast, there is a nonprofit surf hostel meets gallery meets happening space named the Marienia. As Jonny Johansson described it, the place is wonderful—a bit like Tacheles in Berlin, the Chelsea Hotel, or the Rainbow Temple near Byron Bay—in that it attracts souls of an unconventional perspective who find themselves happily washed up there together. As he talked, I half recalled that the Marienia is also frequented by Shawn Stüssy “Yes!” Johansson said. “I have met him many times there. And Miki Dora stayed there. And this guy called Ivan [Terestchenko], who made the wonderful book Beyond Chic. There is this great melting pot of people coming in, going out, and it is a real cultural experience.”
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

NTWRK Unveils Capsule Collection With BAIT and MTN Dew

Known for their innovative collaborations, the video shopping platform NTWRK is back with another one and this time it’s with famed streetwear brand BAIT and MTN Dew‘s classic Baja Blast. The three brands have teamed up to create an exclusive apparel line inspired by the cult-favorite beverage, Baja Blast. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Please Consider Storm Reid's 'Gram an Official Application to Be in Normani's Next Music Video

We're going to need a collaboration between Storm Reid and Normani ASAP. On July 21, the Euphoria actress posted an Instagram video of herself dancing to Normani's new "Wild Side" track. Reid's energy (and her animal print outfit) was flawless, despite throwing together the at-home video in a matter of minutes before she started work. Clearly, she can keep up with the best of the best, so let's get her on a stage with Normani right away.
ApparelPosted by
PennLive.com

A$AP Rocky unveils collection with Vans, Russell Athletic at Pacsun

Pacsun has announced a new merchandise collection by guest artistic director A$AP Rocky. Pacsun said the merchandise includes capsule collections with Vans and Russell Athletic. “This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that...
Beauty & FashionComplex

ASAP Rocky Teases New Song in PacSun Campaign

It seems like ASAP Rocky has been up to more than just his new Vans collaboration and partnership with PacSun. The ASAP Mob frontman has also been busy in the studio. Rocky shared a clip for a new PacSun campaign, soundtracked by a new song from the rapper. “CLIP ON MY HIP LIKE THE BAC AH DA BEEPER THANK YOU,” he captioned the Instagram post, using lyrics from the track, as well as shouting out PacSun. “These n***as hoes I can tell, these n***as some hoes in a cell, these n***as show and they tell,” Rocky later raps in the song.
Beauty & FashionMovieWeb

Reebok Unveils Jurassic Park Footwear & Apparel Collection

Dinosaur fans and sneakerheads may want to save their money. Reebok has officially announced a new partnership with Universal Brand Development that will see the company releasing a new line of footwear and apparel themed after the blockbuster classic Jurassic Park later this month. Dubbed the Reebok x Jurassic Park full-family footwear and apparel collection, this is the first product line of its kind. It celebrates the history of Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie and reimagines some of Reebok's most well-known sneakers through that lens.
Beauty & FashionTimes Union

Christopher Guy Unveils The Legacy Collection in Reverence to Brand's Late Founder

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Luxury furniture brand Christopher Guy today announced the highly anticipated introduction of the Legacy Collection. This extraordinary collection features previously unseen masterpieces created by the company’s founder and award-winning designer, Christopher Guy Harrison, who passed away in late 2020. The Legacy Collection is...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Pacsun Names A$AP Rocky Guest Artistic Director

Remember those Vans that A$AP Rocky was, well, rocking a few days ago, in between dates with Rihanna? Turns out they were a teaser of much more than mere footwear collabs. Fast fashion juggernaut Pacsun has named Rocky its new guest artistic director, signaling another step toward the future of mass market fashion.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...

