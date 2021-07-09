Cancel
Sutter, CA

Yuba, Sutter counties to open cooling centers

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
 11 days ago

Yuba and Sutter counties announced they will be opening cooling centers starting Friday for residents seeking relief from high temperatures forecasted for the region this weekend.

Highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees, and overnight lows will remain in the mid- to upper-70s.

At the time of publication, the two counties were working to establish where the cooling center locations would be located. The plan is to open the facilities between 2-8 p.m. on Friday, and they will remain open through the weekend.

More information about the cooling center will be posted when it becomes available at www.yuba.org and www.suttercounty.org.

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
