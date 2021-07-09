27 Watertown businesses have applied for $10K to help them survive effects of pandemic

Shutterstock image

WATERTOWN — So far, 27 local small businesses have applied for $10,000 city grants that would help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is offering the program to use $450,000 in CARES Act funds to help local small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The city is allocating $10,000 grants to 45 businesses. The city will continue to offer the grants until the $450,000 runs out.

Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said “a wide range of businesses” have applied for the grants.

Although there was some confusion that they could not be funded, he stressed that restaurants — as long as they are not franchises — are eligible for the funding.

“I think it’s going to help a lot of businesses,” Mr. Lumbis said.

Earlier this week, a committee started reviewing the applicants to make sure that they follow federal Department Housing and Urban Development regulations for funding and low- and moderate-income employees, said Donald W. Rutherford, chief executive officer of the Watertown Local Development Corp.

He noted that it will take “a little time” to review the applications and approve which businesses get funded. He sent out an email to let them know what to expect from the process.

“Be patient,” he said.

While city planning staff will largely administer the program’s work with the comptroller’s office to oversee distribution of funds, the local development corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, will handle taking applications and vetting processes before providing the city with an approval recommendation for each application.

To qualify, the businesses must be located in the city, independently owned and not a franchise or corporately owned chain.

Businesses must have been in operation prior to Jan. 1, 2020, must still be open today, have fewer than 25 employees and must retain at least one employee from the grant.

The funding could be used for unpaid working capital expenses such as rent, insurance, utilities and other accounts payable. Businesses will not be able to use the grants for funding payroll, so it would not duplicate the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.

Last month, the City Council approved amending the city’s CARES Act program, so it could offer the grants. The city obtained $822,452 in the HUD program to put together a program to help those who were hurt by the pandemic.

The city had planned to use another portion of the CARES Act money on infrastructure but council members decided it should help provide relief for businesses that were hit by the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Congress approved the CARES Act program to help communities get through the pandemic. The Community Development Block Grant funding came from the $2 trillion stimulus package to help municipalities get through the coronavirus crisis.

The $822,582 in CARES Act money is also providing four organizations with $25,000 each for their food pantries and backpack programs. Another $54,476 will be used to establish an employment program through the Anchor Recovery Center.