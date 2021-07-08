The Streetlights in an Entire County Were Swapped to LEDs. Light Pollution got Worse
“The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry” – this famous paraphrase of Scottish poet Robert Burns sometimes sums up human ingenuity. That is exactly what happened when a county in Washington State decided to replace all of its county-owned streetlights with LEDs at least partially in an effort to combat light pollution. New research shows that they actually made the light pollution worse.www.universetoday.com
