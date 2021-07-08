Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Streetlights in an Entire County Were Swapped to LEDs. Light Pollution got Worse

By Andy Tomaswick
Universe Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry” – this famous paraphrase of Scottish poet Robert Burns sometimes sums up human ingenuity. That is exactly what happened when a county in Washington State decided to replace all of its county-owned streetlights with LEDs at least partially in an effort to combat light pollution. New research shows that they actually made the light pollution worse.

www.universetoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Pollution#Leds#Light Emitting Diodes#Streetlights#Blue Light#Scottish#The National Park Service#Leds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ozark, MOKYTV

Ozark passes ‘dark sky’ ordinance, aiming to reduce light pollution

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark city leaders are looking to reduce light pollution through a newly-passed ordinance. The city’s board of aldermen has passed a “dark sky” ordinance, which is designed to minimize lighting impacts “while preserving the viability of the night sky,” according to a news release from the city. The ordinance passed on July 6.
Apopka, FLtheapopkavoice.com

Light up Apopka: City adds 123 new LED streetlights; upgrades 626 others

The City of Apopka installed 123 new LED streetlights and converted 626 existing streetlights to LED, according to Pam Richmond at the July 7th City Council meeting. Richmond serves as the transportation coordinator for the Apopka Planning and Zoning Division, which executed the streetlight changes. The presentation, led by Richmond, updated the City of Apopka about the streetlight installation and upgrades over the past 18 months.
Environmentsdpb.org

Light Pollution Is “Increasing Faster Than The Human Population”

The International Dark Sky Association works to preserve views of the night sky and fight light pollution, which is created primarily by signage, businesses, streetlamps and residential homes. Diane Knutsen is the president of the board of directors for the association and says it’s a growing concern. “It's increasing faster than...
Engineeringdesignboom.com

canari is a brass table lamp that creates light patterns when the air is polluted

Brussels-based designer guillaume slizewicz designed the canari lamp that aims precisely at revealing air pollution. the lamp is made of brass, glass, and custom 3D-printed parts and includes a microcontroller connected to real-time open data on pollution that controls 7 LEDs. the LEDs are dimmed according to local air pollution measures available on sites such as sensor.community or smartcitizen.me.
WildlifeNewswise

Light pollution has complex effects on animal vision

Newswise — Changes in the colour and intensity of light pollution over the past few decades result in complex and unpredictable effects on animal vision, new research shows. Insect attraction to light is a well-known phenomenon, but artificial lighting can also have more subtle consequences for species that rely on night-time vision for their behaviour.
Park County, WYmybighornbasin.com

4th Grizzly Relocated to Park County in 2021

Park County gains another grizzly bear after a Pinedale grizzly was relocated near Yellowstone National Park’s East Gate due to cattle killings. Wyoming Game and Fish coordinated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to relocate a troublesome grizzly. This time, an adult male was captured near Pinedale and relocated to the Five Mile Creek drainage in Park County – five miles away from Yellowstone’s East Gate.
PoliticsEnumclaw Courier Herald

Fires banned throughout Mt. Rainier National Park

The following is from a press release issued by the National Park Service. Mount Rainier National Park has implement a parkwide fire ban for all campfires and the ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans, and barbecue grills. The ruling took effect last Friday, July 23, and will remain until rescinded.
Accidentsknau.org

Hiker Death On Bright Angel Trail In Grand Canyon

Authorities say a hiker in Grand Canyon National Park has died on the popular Bright Angel Trail after suffering some type of medical emergency. Park officials say a call came into the dispatch center Monday morning about a man needing assistance. The caller said he did not have a pulse. Bystanders attempted CPR until a Park Service rescue team arrived, pronouncing him dead. Authorities say the 56-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was coming back from a day trip to Plateau Point. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will work together to determine an official cause of death.
Barry, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Historic Pike settlement takes a major step toward national park status

BARRY — Efforts to recognize as part of the National Park Service the first town in the nation platted and registered by a Black man have taken a major step forward. New Philadelphia was an 80-acre town in Pike County founded in 1836; it was platted and legally registered by an African American man, Frank McWorter. Over the years, it has been blended in to the town of Barry.
tetongravity.com

Deadly flash flood in Grand Canyon

Deadly flash flood swept through the Grand Canyon last week, leaving many injured and one dead. | Benji Xie photo. After an exceptionally dry summer, the Grand Canyon received a heavy amount of rain this past week...enough rain to cause a flash flood. During the hot and dry summer period, the region’s ground is unable to absorb large amounts of water, causing runoff that ultimately floods canyons. Last Wednesday evening, a flood hit the Tatahatso camp on the Colorado River where 30 people were camping during a rafting trip. According to an article by NBC News, the dangerous waters left several people injured and two missing.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

For Oregon farmers, a 'brutal' water year just got worse

Farmers to lose irrigation by mid-August two months sooner than typical season The worst water year ever for Jefferson County farmers just keeps getting worse. The North Unit Irrigation District Board has told farmers the irrigation system will turn off on or around August 20. Typically, the season lasts through mid-October. "It's unprecedented," says NUID Manager Josh Bailey. "Brutal." Farmers have tried to make a little bit of water go as far as possible this season. Most have planted barely half of their acreage to concentrate their water on fewer crops. Now the irrigation season may not last long...
Accidentsknau.org

Rafael Fire Burned Historic Cabins, Damaged Cultural Sites

The recent Rafael Fire in Sycamore Canyon destroyed two historic cabins and damaged several other cultural heritage sites. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. The Buck Ridge cabins built in 1942 burned to the ground, despite efforts by the Mormon Lake Hotshot Crew to dig fire lines and apply protective wrap to the structures. In addition, a 1930s stone cabin used by hikers was damaged by the fire, as was a centuries-old Sinagua cliff dwelling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy