The Streetlights in an Entire County Were Swapped to LEDs. Light Pollution got Worse

Authorities say a hiker in Grand Canyon National Park has died on the popular Bright Angel Trail after suffering some type of medical emergency. Park officials say a call came into the dispatch center Monday morning about a man needing assistance. The caller said he did not have a pulse. Bystanders attempted CPR until a Park Service rescue team arrived, pronouncing him dead. Authorities say the 56-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was coming back from a day trip to Plateau Point. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will work together to determine an official cause of death.