Video: Rockslide caused by magnitude 6.0 earthquake in NorCal

Several earthquakes rattled Northern California within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Between Walker and Coleville in Mono County, about 23 miles southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake was recorded around 3:50 p.m. Since that quake, the USGS has reported several other shakes either in Nevada or across the state border in Mono, Tuolumne and Alpine counties.