Two teenage boys shot in Baltimore Thursday night

Two teenage boys were shot Thursday night in Baltimore.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 8:41 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14 year-old boy and a 15 year-old boy with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital.

A 30 year-old man was also located at the scene and suffered a graze wound. He refused medical treatment.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.