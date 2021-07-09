Cancel
NFL reminder on Lawrence's capabilities

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 11 days ago

The NFL released a video that broke down Trevor Lawrence’s capabilities in a tweet on Thursday.

Lawrence was selected as the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and hopes to help turn things around for the Jaguars this season.

The video featured clips with highlights from his time at Clemson that showcased his play-making ability and spacial awareness.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

