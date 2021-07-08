Cancel
Hae Won Sohn Wins 2021 Sondheim Artscape Prize

bmoreart.com
Cover picture for the articleHae Won Sohn has won the $25,000 Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize, according to a press release from Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts. Jurors Naz Cuguoğlu, Michelle Grabner, and Meleko Mokgosi selected the winner of the $25,000 fellowship from a pool of five finalists which also included Hoesy Corona, Tsedaye Makonnen, Jonathan Monaghan, and Lavar Munroe. The remaining finalists will each receive a $2,500 prize sponsored by M&T Bank. (The press release also said the winner was announced live on Facebook and YouTube Thursday evening, however the live stream did not occur; BOPA could not be reached for comment.)

bmoreart.com

