Suspect arrested in death of pro golfer, two others

Cobb County police said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of a golf professional and two others at a Georgia country club golf course.

Bryan Rhoden, who was apprehended Thursday, has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said during a news conference.

He was arrested in the Chamblee, Ga., area. Police said Rhoden has ties to Atlanta.

Cos described Rhoden as “the lone shooter.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Cobb County Police Department responded to a “personal shot call” at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga. Police found the Gene Siller, an employee of the country club, with a gunshot would on the green of the course’s 10th hole, according to a statement by police. He was declared dead at the scene.

The police also found two men, later identified as Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez, in the bed of a Ram 3500 truck. Police said they also had gunshot wounds.

Police said Siller, the employee, had been responding to a crime at the time of the event.

“Detectives have learned that Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck,” Cobb County police said in a statement. “It does not appear he was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”

Cox said Thursday the investigation is ongoing.