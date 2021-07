Roundabouts. Can I just mention that I am not a fan? Well, I am not. Give me a good old four way intersection, and all will be good in my life. My first encounter with a roundabout came while on vacation in the United Kingdom, where they are a common thing. More so than intersections. My first experience was similar to the one you may have seen with Chevy Chase in the 'European Vacation' movie. I thought I'd never find my way out of it as I was trying to determine the correct connecting road to enter.