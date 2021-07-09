Rezoning approved for 111-unit apartment complex

ANDERSON — Construction on the first phase of a planned 111-unit housing development could start this October.

The Anderson City Council on Thursday approved the rezoning of 17.8 acres in the 2600 block of Lindberg Road for the planned Highland Park Apartments.

Developer Renewing Management is expected to request a special exception for a residential development from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Aug. 4.

Renewing Management is fine-tuning the development plan, said representative David Gilman.

“It’s possible, if we get the necessary permits, the first phase of construction for 30 units could start in October.

“Construction will be full speed ahead in 2022.”

Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, who represents the area, said she heard from no local residents opposed to the rezoning and development.

“People are excited about the development,” she said.

Work is expected to take up to 18 months to complete.

Gilman previously said the estimated rent is $800 for a one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom unit.

The site is the former Liberty Christian School property. A new church, The Mercy Road Church, would occupy the existing church building. The unfinished school building there will be converted into a community center.

Renewing Management plans to use the remaining 13 acres to construct 37 triplex townhouses with a total of 111 apartments.

The plan is to invest $1 million in the former church portion of the project and $6 million to $8 million on the housing project.

The project includes a privacy fence on the west side of the property and a row of evergreen trees on the east side along two existing single-family developments.

The plan includes a nature park, storm water detention area, playground, community garden, walking trails and a dog park.

The company operates Stonebrook Apartments on Columbus Avenue and Cedar Ridge on 38th Street.