Buffalo, NY

Completion of $7 million mixed-use development in Buffalo

wnypapers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedevelopment project received $500,000 through Better Buffalo Fund. √ Affordable housing & retail space adds to revitalization of Hertel Avenue Business District. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced completion of a $7 million project to redevelop a brownfield into affordable housing and retail space in a revitalizing part of north Buffalo. Supported by the Better Buffalo Fund and located in the heart of the Hertel Avenue Business District, the five-story mixed-use building includes ground-floor retail space, residential apartments on the upper floors, and underground parking.

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 1

