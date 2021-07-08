Public Health Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases, 55% of Eligible Residents Now Fully Vaxed

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases today after laboratories processed 242 samples with a test-positivity rate of 2.9 percent. The county also reported that one previously reported hospitalization has been removed from the local tally after it was determined that while the patient had COVID-19, the virus wasn't the reason they were hospitalized. According to a state database, six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 locally, including four under intensive care.