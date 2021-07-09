Dolores Ann “Sugar” Kraemer, 85, Coffman, formerly of Kimmswick
Dolores Ann “Sugar” Kraemer, 85, of Coffman, formerly of Kimmswick died July 5, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Kraemer and her husband had operated Kraemer Hauling in Imperial for more than 32 years. She was a member of the St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Coffman, a past member of the Kimmswick Historical Society, the Meramec-Arnold Elks Lodge 2372 Ladies Auxiliary and the Independent Waste Haulers Association. Born July 16, 1935, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Mary Nelia (Govero) and Carrick Joseph Boyer.www.myleaderpaper.com
