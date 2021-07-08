'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Steamy 'Bridgerton' Kiss Threatens to Tear One Couple Apart (Exclusive)

If you’re a dating reality show junkie, you’re going to love this. Love Island USA season 3 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 7. The show combines reality faves like Bachelor in Paradise and Ex on the Beach, with couples fighting to win money by being the strongest union at the end. Contestants can switch partners, send others home and compete in fun challenges to advance to the next week, all while trying to find The One. Fans of the British show (which also has iterations in Australia and Germany) were certainly thrilled to get a version right here in the USA in 2019, but there are still a lot of question marks. Keep scrolling to learn what we know about Love Island USA season 3 so far.