Crystal City, MO

Mangalbhai Somdas “Mannix” Patel, 76, of Shawnee, Kan., formerly of Crystal City

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMangalbhai Somdas “Mannix” Patel, 76, of Shawnee, Kan., formerly of Crystal City, died April 24, 2021, in Shawnee, Kan. Mr. Patel attended college at the M.G. Science Institute in Ahmedabad, India, before immigrating to America in 1968. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tennessee Tech University. After graduation, he purchased a Dunkin Donuts in Nashville, Tenn., and in 1983 sold the business to buy the Twin City Motel in Festus. Later he purchased the Gateway Inn in Pevely, and used the property as a launchpad for many family members as they emigrated from India. He and his wife retired and moved to Shawnee, Kan., in 2012. He was of the Hindu faith, and was known for his passion for knowledge and his belief in the importance of education. Born April 1, 1945, in Untva, India, he was the son of the late Moti and Somdas Patel.

