Hillsboro, MO

Geraldine Rae “Gerry” (Stack) Brooks, 85, Hillsboro

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraldine Rae “Gerry” (Stack) Brooks, 85, Hillsboro died July 6, 2021, at her home. Born March 22, 1936, in Gerald, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Blankenship and James Stack. Mrs. Brooks was raised in rural Sullivan on the Indian Creek and graduated from the Sullivan School District. She was co-owner of Brooks Tuckpointing and a 50-plus-year member of the First Baptist Church in Hillsboro. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was active in her church and community. She was preceded in death by her husband: Samuel James Lee “Sam” Brooks.

