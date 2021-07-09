Suspect arrested in triple homicide that included Georgia golf pro

An arrest has been made in a triple homicide that included a golf pro at a Georgia country club. Cobb County police officials said Thursday that they’ve arrested Bryan Rhoden in the slaying of Pinetree Country Club Director of Golf Gene Siller and two other men. Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox told news outlets that Rhoden faces three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. The chief said Rhoden was arrested in the area of Chamblee, about 25 miles southeast of Kennesaw, Ga., where Pinetree is located. Rhoden is believed to be the lone shooter.