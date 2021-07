One day after Los Angeles and other California counties announced they would again require masks for everyone in indoor public spaces, the count of new cases statewide jumped from 3,611 on Thursday to 4,651 on Friday. The last time the state saw that kind of one-day spike was on March 2, according to state tracking. The last time the number of new daily cases topped 4,600 was on February 22. And testing is much less widespread now, which creates a greater chance of undercount.