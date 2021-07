Driving along Interstate 287 won’t lead to the concrete jungle of New York City like many highways do in northern New Jersey. Rather, it is a road that will take you to the scenic woodlands and rolling green hills of Upstate New York’s Hudson Valley. Upon leaving the Garden State and merging onto the New York State Thruway, every exit up to Albany bursts with beautiful nature trails, stunning mansions and small-town shops. But the Hudson Valley’s breathtaking views don’t monopolize all of its charms. There is also a rich history that follows the flow of the Hudson River wherever it goes, along with many captivating historical landmarks in Hudson Valley!