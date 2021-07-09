Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Belmont Shore dies from injuries days later

By Crystal Niebla
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
 11 days ago

A woman who was severely injured after a hit-and-run in Belmont Shore on Tuesday died from her injuries, Long Beach police said Thursday.

Police said that 78-year-old Jere Whitney of Long Beach was crossing Fourth Street on a marked crosswalk with a green light when a driver traveling northbound on Ximeno Avenue made a left turn onto Fourth Street and struck the woman. The suspect driving a red Subaru Outback or Crosstrek then fled the scene westbound on Fourth Street, police said.

Officers arrived to the scene at around 10 p.m., and found Whitney on the roadway, who was suffering from major injuries to her upper body and was then transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Det. Kelsey Myers or Det. Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org .

The post Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Belmont Shore dies from injuries days later appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Long Beach Post

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
