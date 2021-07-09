Family Flix: "Zootopia"

Kids and parents are invited to join your South Branch Library for a great mid-morning movie. This time we’re watching 2016’s “Zootopia” with the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and Idris Elba. In this film, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live and thrive. When Judy Hopps becomes the first rabbit to join the police force, she quickly learns how tough it is to enforce the law. This film is rated PG for some thematic elements, rude humor, and action, and has a run time of 1 hour and 48 minutes. Feel free to bring your own outside food and drinks to the event to enjoy.