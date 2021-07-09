Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cridersville, OH

Legacy Park honors the students that went through Cridersville School

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe residents and former classmates of the Cridersville school dedicated a lasting memorial to a place that means so much to them. The Legacy Park gate sits on the site of the former school that was used until 2009 when Wapakoneta City Schools built the new elementary. This project was a collaboration between the Village of Cridersville, the Lions Club, and the Cridersville Historical Society. The gate and the monument are just the beginning, next they would like to build a shelter house with restrooms on the site. The last senior class to graduate from Cridersville was 1966 and the alumni are happy that there is a place to honor their school’s legacy.

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cridersville, OH
City
Wapakoneta, OH
Wapakoneta, OH
Education
Wapakoneta, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Legacy Park#Cridersville School#The Lions Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy