Legacy Park honors the students that went through Cridersville School

The residents and former classmates of the Cridersville school dedicated a lasting memorial to a place that means so much to them. The Legacy Park gate sits on the site of the former school that was used until 2009 when Wapakoneta City Schools built the new elementary. This project was a collaboration between the Village of Cridersville, the Lions Club, and the Cridersville Historical Society. The gate and the monument are just the beginning, next they would like to build a shelter house with restrooms on the site. The last senior class to graduate from Cridersville was 1966 and the alumni are happy that there is a place to honor their school’s legacy.