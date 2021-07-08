Owner of dogs that attacked woman pleads guilty

WENATCHEE — The owner of four dogs that badly wounded a jogger in 2020 has pleaded guilty to owning dangerous dogs. Prosecutors are asking he be ordered to pay nearly $53,000 in restitution to cover the victim’s medical bills.

Timothy Dale Houston’s dogs on Jan. 23, 2020 attacked a woman as she jogged through No. 2 Canyon near the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County District Court. Severe bite wounds and cuts required at least 60 stitches.

Houston, 64, of East Wenatchee pleaded guilty June 29 in District Court to four counts of owning a dangerous dog, a gross misdemeanor.

Chelan County prosecutors are recommending Judge Kyle Mott sentence Houston to 20 days in jail and pay the victim $52,977 in restitution to pay for medical costs. They’re also asking he not be allowed to own dogs for two years.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Houston told investigators he was sleeping in his car after finishing a graveyard shift when he was awoken by the sound of the woman yelling for help, the affidavit said. He stopped the attack and then drove the her to Central Washington Hospital.

Three dogs, described in court documents as pitbull mixes, were euthanized within 48 hours of the attack, and a Doberman entered and completed a quarantine due to a lack of vaccine records, said Dawn Davies, then the executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society after the attack.