Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Owner of dogs that attacked woman pleads guilty

By Pete O'Cain
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 14 days ago

WENATCHEE — The owner of four dogs that badly wounded a jogger in 2020 has pleaded guilty to owning dangerous dogs. Prosecutors are asking he be ordered to pay nearly $53,000 in restitution to cover the victim’s medical bills.

Timothy Dale Houston’s dogs on Jan. 23, 2020 attacked a woman as she jogged through No. 2 Canyon near the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County District Court. Severe bite wounds and cuts required at least 60 stitches.

Houston, 64, of East Wenatchee pleaded guilty June 29 in District Court to four counts of owning a dangerous dog, a gross misdemeanor.

Chelan County prosecutors are recommending Judge Kyle Mott sentence Houston to 20 days in jail and pay the victim $52,977 in restitution to pay for medical costs. They’re also asking he not be allowed to own dogs for two years.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Houston told investigators he was sleeping in his car after finishing a graveyard shift when he was awoken by the sound of the woman yelling for help, the affidavit said. He stopped the attack and then drove the her to Central Washington Hospital.

Three dogs, described in court documents as pitbull mixes, were euthanized within 48 hours of the attack, and a Doberman entered and completed a quarantine due to a lack of vaccine records, said Dawn Davies, then the executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society after the attack.

Comments / 0

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
179
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Pets & Animals
East Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
Chelan County, WA
Government
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Lifestyle
East Wenatchee, WA
Government
County
Chelan County, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Jogger#Medical Bills#Revolver Club#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Public SafetyABC News

IRS warns of child tax credit scams: What parents should know

Just one week after parents across the United States began to receive the first of new monthly child tax credit payments, they are being warned to look out for fraud. The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning urging parents to be aware of criminals trying to steal their personal and financial information.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy