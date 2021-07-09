The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie Spotted on L.A. Dinner Date

In one of the most delicate moments for his personal life, Angelina Jolie it offers us the most exemplary answer, silence. A bit poker face, a bit Mona Lisa of the Hollywood system the actress who turned 46 last June 4, has recently lost a chapter in the long legal battle she has been going on for years with Brad Pitt. The ex-husband, in fact, would finally get shared custody of the children, leaving Angie and her lawyer stunned. But the gossip of international intrigue has not stopped in front of this news, and neither has Angie, who has always lent her face these days for a social campaign promoted by National Geographic. The Oscar-winning actress has posed totally covered with bees, alive, to raise public awareness of the risk of extinction in which insects are running, while she looks fixed in the room with the powerful and disarming look that distinguishes her.