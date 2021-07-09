Cancel
Mansfield, WA

Engine failure prompts pilot to land plane in wheat field

By Pete O'Cain
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 11 days ago
A plane landed in a wheat field on Thursday 10 miles outside Mansfield after its engine failed mid-flight. Provided photo/Douglas County Fire District 5

MANSFIELD — Mechanical problems forced a single-engine plane to land in a wheat field Thursday outside of Mansfield.

The plane’s engine lost power and at approximately 1:24 p.m. landed in a wheat field in the area of Road O N.E. and Road 6 N.E., according to a post by Douglas County Fire District 5.

The pilot told authorities of a mechanical problem mid-flight that caused the engine to stop, the post said. He guided the Cessna 195 to a field 10 miles southeast of the Mansfield Airport where the plane landed safely.

A neighboring farmer used a tractor to tow the plane from the field and is allowing the pilot to store it on his property until repairs are made, said Chief Tyler Caille.

The Indiana-based pilot and passenger are husband and wife and were headed from Arlington to Billings, Montana, Caille said. Both were unharmed. Their names were not available.

The couple’s stay in Mansfield was short-lived, however. Within two hours another pilot picked them up and they were back on their way to Montana, Caille said.

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
Media Account for Wenatchee World

Chelan County, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Chelan County fire hazard raised to 'extreme'

WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioners on Monday raised the county’s current fire hazard rating to “extreme.”. “The ongoing Red Apple Fire is an in-your-face reminder of the conditions that exist throughout Chelan County,” said Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb in a news release. The Red Apple Fire is estimated...
Chelan County, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

COVID-19 trending upwards in the area

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 cases in Chelan and Douglas counties are ticking upwards again. About this time last year, the 'second-wave' of COVID struck the state. "It might be that we're starting up here just because we're starting up into another cycle," Dr. Malcolm Butler, Chelan-Douglas Health District's health officer, said at Monday's board of health meeting.

