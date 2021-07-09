Engine failure prompts pilot to land plane in wheat field

A plane landed in a wheat field on Thursday 10 miles outside Mansfield after its engine failed mid-flight. Provided photo/Douglas County Fire District 5

MANSFIELD — Mechanical problems forced a single-engine plane to land in a wheat field Thursday outside of Mansfield.

The plane’s engine lost power and at approximately 1:24 p.m. landed in a wheat field in the area of Road O N.E. and Road 6 N.E., according to a post by Douglas County Fire District 5.

The pilot told authorities of a mechanical problem mid-flight that caused the engine to stop, the post said. He guided the Cessna 195 to a field 10 miles southeast of the Mansfield Airport where the plane landed safely.

A neighboring farmer used a tractor to tow the plane from the field and is allowing the pilot to store it on his property until repairs are made, said Chief Tyler Caille.

The Indiana-based pilot and passenger are husband and wife and were headed from Arlington to Billings, Montana, Caille said. Both were unharmed. Their names were not available.

The couple’s stay in Mansfield was short-lived, however. Within two hours another pilot picked them up and they were back on their way to Montana, Caille said.