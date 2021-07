Both Steven Kwan and Will Benson fell one hit shy of the cycle in a series-opening shootout but it was not enough as the Ducks lost at Altoona on Tuesday night. Benson came within a triple of the cycle for a second consecutive game, scored three runs and drove in two. The left fielder now has four consecutive multi-hit games. Kwan just missed the cycle by a double. He also scored three runs and drove home three for the Ducks (31-23).