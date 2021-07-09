Optical Fiber Technology Toothbrushes

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Dr. Quorum toothbrush is a multifunctional oral care solution for consumers looking to enjoy cleaner teeth and more by harnessing the power of some advanced technologies. The toothbrush features a whitening accelerator light that will help to decompose the stained pigments and break down plaque, while the patented photocatalyst technology will maximize cleaning and brightening power. The light technology will help toothpaste products to more effectively work on teeth, which will lead to better results in less time.

