Still time to plant vegetables 

By Times-Herald Newspapers
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the time to plan and plant vegetables for a bountiful fall harvest. Planting now extends the harvest season for greater yield without expanding the garden. Start by looking for vacant spaces in the vegetable garden. Fill areas that were not planted this spring or replant rows of quick maturing vegetables like lettuce, spinach, radishes, and beets that have already been harvested. Expand your search to other vacant spaces in flowerbeds, mixed borders, and containers.

