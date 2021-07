ALLEN PARK — A man called police to Home Depot, 3163 Fairlane Drive, July 11 after his 2003 Ford Econoline Van was stolen. The man said he was running late to the store because they closed at 8 p.m. and he needed to rent a truck. He arrived about 7:30 p.m. and left his van running with the keys inside in the loading zone near the south doors. When he went back outside, he saw a man get into his van and leave toward Outer Drive. Police checked the area prior to arrival with negative results.