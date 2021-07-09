More charged in East Wenatchee shooting

EAST WENATCHEE — Prosecutors have now filed charges against five people in a case stemming from the assault of a 15-year-old boy and subsequent shooting of a 24-year-old man last month in East Wenatchee.

Investigators believe on June 5 Jorge Reyes, 25, shot into an SUV carrying three people, wounding one in the leg, in an alley near the intersection of 9th Street N.E. and North Baker Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.

Occupants of the vehicle were apparently seeking retribution for the assault and robbery of a 15-year-old boy three days before. Investigators believe the incidents are gang-related.

On June 2, Angel Eduardo Montes of Wenatchee, a 15-year-old Rock Island boy and a third male, who hasn’t been arrested, are alleged to have beaten a 15-year-old boy and stolen his backpack and hat, the affidavit said. Video footage shows one of the three striking the alleged victim with a bat or pipe.

The alleged victim’s father and two other men in East Wenatchee on June 5 reportedly confronted a group of people, some implicated in the earlier attack, when Reyes allegedly fired into their SUV, the affidavit said.

Reyes, a Wenatchee resident, was charged June 10 with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty. His next hearing is July 12. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail on $500,000 bail. Bail was reduced by half on June 28.

Four others were charged in the month after the shooting.

Armando Valdez-Godina, 35, of East Wenatchee was charged with three counts of accomplice to first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the June 5 shooting. He is scheduled for arraignment July 12.

Montes, 16, was charged as an adult in Superior Court with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for his alleged involvement in the June 5 shooting and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the June 2 robbery. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and his next hearing is Aug. 4.

Tayler Nicole Grace Henderson, 20, of Wenatchee is suspected of driving Montes from the scene of the shooting and is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. She’s been summoned by mail to appear July 19 in Superior Court.

The 15-year-old Rock Island boy is charged as a juvenile with first-degree robbery in connection to the original attack on June 2. He pleaded not guilty and is next due in court July 14.