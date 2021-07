The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 190.5 million on Monday, while the death toll climbed above 4.09 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,021 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. Indonesia continues to struggle with a ferocious outbreak of the delta variant that sent its one-day case tally to 44,721 on Sunday with 1,093 fatalities, as Reuters reported. That makes the nation of about 170 million the...