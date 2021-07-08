Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goochland County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Goochland, Hanover, Powhatan, Surry, York by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Goochland; Hanover; Powhatan; Surry; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Powhatan County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia Charles City County in east central Virginia Central King and Queen County in east central Virginia Southern King William County in east central Virginia New Kent County in east central Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia Northwestern York County in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, New Kent, King William, Williamsburg, Charles City, West Point, Claremont, Surry, Roxbury, Talleysville, Highland Springs, Mechanicsville, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, Downtown Richmond, Toano, Norge, University Of Richmond, Bon Air and Tuckahoe. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toano, VA
County
Surry County, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
City
Norge, VA
City
West Point, VA
City
Bon Air, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Mechanicsville, VA
City
King William, VA
County
Powhatan County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Highland Springs, VA
City
Goochland, VA
County
Goochland County, VA
City
Tuckahoe, VA
County
York County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
City
Surry, VA
City
Charles City, VA
City
Powhatan, VA
City
Hanover, VA
City
Claremont, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Powhatan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Union University#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#University Of Richmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy